Strangers raise over $1 million for 82-year-old who lost pension, returned to work after wife's death

BRIGHTON, Mich. — For most of his life, Ed Bambas worked toward his American dream. But in 2019, at 82 years old, he found himself doing what most retirees never imagine: going back to work.

"You do what you have to do," Bambas told CBS News' Tom Hanson.

Bambas worked for General Motors for 40 years. The automaker's 2009 bankruptcy wiped out his pension, then his wife got sick and died.

With bills mounting, he took a job at a grocery store.

"I made it a point to try and be as friendly with people as I could. Cause that would take my mind off any depression because of my wife's death. I really to this day, still miss her. I visit her grave every day," Bambas said.

Everything changed this week when a stranger approached Bambas with a simple question.

"What's your dream?" asked Sam Weidenhofer.

"To live the life — somewhat — I was hoping for," Bambas replied.

That stranger was influencer Sam Weidenhofer, who set up a crowdfunding account for anyone to donate toward Bambas's next retirement.

When asked if he knew how much money had been raised for him, Bambas said he did not.

Bambas will receive a check for more than $1 million.

When asked what lesson he learned from the events over the last few days, Bambas had a simple answer: "Be polite to people."

Small actions with a very big return.

