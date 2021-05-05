Watch
Documentary series revisits 2002 Washington sniper case

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
FILE - Sniper shooting suspect John Lee Malvo is escorted from court after his preliminary hearing in Fairfax, Va., on Jan. 14, 2003. An eight-episode docuseries, “I, Sniper,” features Lee Malvo, half of a two-man sniper team that killed 10 and terrorized the Washington D.C. region in 2002. The filmmakers coaxed Malvo to examine his life over 17 hours of phone calls. The series starts Monday on Vice TV. (AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Posted at 11:38 AM, May 05, 2021
NEW YORK — The 2002 Washington D.C.-area sniper murders are being revisited in a powerful new documentary series.

The eight-episode “I, Sniper” has dozens of interviews, from relatives of the snipers and their victims, law enforcement and everyday people who encountered the pair.

But perhaps the most powerful voice is that of Lee Malvo, half of a two-man sniper team that killed 10 and terrorized the Washington D.C., region in 2002.

The filmmakers coaxed Malvo to examine his life over 17 hours of calls that spanned years — all in 15-minute chunks, per prison rules.

The series starts Monday on Vice TV.

