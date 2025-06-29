1 dead, 2 injured after home explodes in Philadelphia neighborhood: 'Like something out of a movie'

PHILADELPHIA -- At least one person was killed after three rowhome buildings partially collapsed in an explosion in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Sunday, sending at least two other people to hospitals, officials said.

Philadelphia police and fire units responded to the 1900 block of West Bristol Street shortly before 5 a.m. KYW cameras in the area showed at least three structures collapsed, with smoke emanating from the rubble. Fire officials said the incident was placed under control at 6:33 a.m.

According to Philadelphia's Department of Licenses and Inspections, the explosion affected at least seven properties, three of which are partially collapsed.

Officials said the two people taken to hospitals are an 82-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman – one is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson confirmed that one of the hospitalized victims works for Johnson.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Sunday afternoon that she visited the families at the hospital whose loved ones were impacted by the explosion.

"Philadelphia, we want to ask that you lift them up in prayer," she said. "To all of the families, we are lifting you up in prayer, and the City of Philadelphia will remain here and on the scene to ensure that anyone who has been directly or indirectly impacted receives the support and services they need."

"This will be an extensive, all-day operation for the Philadelphia Fire Department," Philadelphia Fire Department executive officer Daniel McCarty said.

McCarty said other buildings adjacent to the collapse have damage as well. Some residents have been evacuated as a precaution in case other collapses occur. Officials are monitoring the buildings there in case any that are still standing show signs that they may collapse.

Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Walker said a search and rescue dog alerted firefighters to the body of the woman who died in the collapse. The dog did not alert them to anyone else, Walker said, so he is confident everyone is accounted for now.

The investigation will be slow and methodical to avoid a "secondary collapse," Walker said.

"We are here. We are going to be here to provide support. We're going to be here to do a thorough investigation that may take time," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and search and rescue operations are underway. The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections is on site examining buildings. Several workers from Philadelphia Gas Works were also seen on the block.

McCarty said investigators will work "brick by brick" to find out what happened.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Philadelphia Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office and PECO are also on the scene.

Neighbors told to evacuate Bristol Street after collapse

Residents were exiting their homes on Bristol Street after being told to evacuate around 9 a.m. Many were holding suitcases or shopping bags full of personal effects.

All along the block, homes have broken windows, and some doors were blown off their hinges. Vehicles parked on the street also suffered damage from the blast and from debris.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross stated that the organization is responding and assisting at least 24 people. Fire officials said the Salvation Army was also on scene to help community members affected by Sunday morning's explosion.

Residents who were evacuated are gathering at the Edward Steel Elementary School.

Mayor Parker said the City of Philadelphia's One Philly Fund is available online, where anyone can make contributions to help those impacted.

Mental and behavioral health services are also available on-site for those in need.

"Big bang" wakes up residents

A resident on the block said she was sleeping when she heard "a big bang" and at first thought her husband had fallen off the edge of the bed.

"And then I had to come to the window and look out, and I seen people walking up and down the street," she said. "And then I came downstairs and my door was all blown open and there was glass everywhere on my floor."

Other residents from blocks away felt their houses shake. Another resident said he heard a noise that sounded like thunder.

"I mean, it's like something out of a movie. The houses, you know, they're underneath. So they had to pull them out of the house," one woman said.