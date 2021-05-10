Watch
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, N.J. A major pipeline that transports fuels along the East Coast says it had to stop operations because it was the victim of a cyberattack. Colonial Pipeline said in a statement late Friday that it “took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 11:42 PM, May 09, 2021
NEW YORK -- The shutdown of the pipeline that carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast is continuing.

The Biden administration says an “all-hands-on-deck” effort is underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions due to the cyberattack that led to the shutdown.

As part of that effort, the Transportation Department is loosening regulations over the transport of petroleum products on highways.

Experts say gasoline prices are unlikely to be affected if the pipeline is back to normal in the next few days.

People close to the extortion investigation are pointing to a criminal gang known as DarkSide as the culprit.

