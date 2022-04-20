Watch
CSX to pay workers more in advance of expected rail raises

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
FILE - A CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. CSX has agreed, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to start paying some of its employees more in advance of raises the railroad expects to agree to as part of ongoing national contract talks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 20, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — CSX has agreed to start paying some of its employees more in advance of raises the railroad expects to agree to as part of ongoing national contract talks.

CSX said the payments of up to $600 a month are expected to start next month for members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division union.

The Jacksonville, Florida based railroad plans to reach similar agreements with its other unions.

The side deal that CSX announced late Tuesday may be an encouraging sign for the larger contract talks between the National Railway Labor Conference coalition of railroads that has been negotiating with unions since the fall of 2019.

Those talks have been stalled in mediation.

