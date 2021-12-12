Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Rescuers are combing through fields of wreckage from Friday night's devastating tornado outbreak in the Midwest and South.

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by late Saturday, including 11 in and around Bowling Green.

The death toll stood at 36 across five states, but officials fear more than 100 may have actually died.

Mayfield, Kentucky, was walloped by the storm and rescue efforts in the city were complicated by the fact that the city's main fire station and emergency services hub were also hit by the twister.

Kentucky's governor says tornadoes may have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that a twister had touched down for more than 200 miles in the state. That track could rival the longest on record.

Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.

The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. Officials had confirmed 36 deaths.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory.