Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

LUCEDALE, Miss. -- A 16-year-old girl says she heard vehicles crashing all around the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after a highway collapsed in rural Mississippi.

Seven vehicles plunged into a dark hole when the two-lane road gave way late Monday.

Heavy rain was falling from Hurricane Ida.

Emily Williams tells WLOX-TV that she heard screeching tires and screaming.

One vehicle landed on top of her family's pickup truck but Emily and her 39-year-old mother, Amanda Williams, survived with severe injuries.

Two people were killed and nine were injured as the vehicles crashed into the muddy pit that opened up.