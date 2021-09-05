Watch
Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
An official looks at the deep hole on Mississippi Highway 26 in the Crossroads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into the deep hole on the dark rural two-lane highway, which collapsed Monday, after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi Highway Collapse
Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 16:24:47-04

LUCEDALE, Miss. -- A 16-year-old girl says she heard vehicles crashing all around the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after a highway collapsed in rural Mississippi.

Seven vehicles plunged into a dark hole when the two-lane road gave way late Monday.

Heavy rain was falling from Hurricane Ida.

Emily Williams tells WLOX-TV that she heard screeching tires and screaming.

One vehicle landed on top of her family's pickup truck but Emily and her 39-year-old mother, Amanda Williams, survived with severe injuries.

Two people were killed and nine were injured as the vehicles crashed into the muddy pit that opened up.

