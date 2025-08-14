How DC urban farm is making fresh produce accessible to everyone through pay-what-you-can pricing

WASHINGTON — Nestled in a busy, urban Washington, D.C. neighborhood, Common Good City Farm provides a community oasis where people gather and connect over fresh produce. The farm offers shoppers the option to pay what they can afford.

"People who are working on fixed income or lower-end income really appreciate having not only the fresh food but also the opportunity to name their price," Joya Wade, executive director of the non-profit farm, told CBS News.

The farm allows anyone who needs assistance a credit of up to $30 to load up on just-picked fruits and vegetables.

Bryerra Moore, a customer at the farm, says the flexible pricing model makes a big difference for her family.

"It means I'm able to provide my kids nice food," Moore said.

For others, the savings extend beyond nutrition.

"It means I can pay a gas bill, a light bill," said Lavensus Jones, a customer who also volunteers at the market.

Some repeat customers choose to give back by volunteering at the market, including retiree Jones.

"We meet different people from all walks of life," Jones said.

The farm estimates it serves about 100 families each week and also operates a 24/7 pantry outside its gates. A USDA report revealed more than 47 million people lived in a food-insecure household in 2023.

"Everybody's got to eat. We all need food to live and thrive. Higher quality it is—better we feel," Wade said.

The concept has taken root at other community farms, and it's something supporters hope will grow into a national movement. Similar pay-what-you-can farms have popped up in Encinitas, California; Ferguson, Missouri; and Denver, Colorado.

