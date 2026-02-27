Colin Gray Trial: Video shows son with concealed AR-15-style rifle before Apalachee school shooting

ATLANTA — As the prosecution wrapped its case against Colin Gray, the state played jurors security footage from inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, showing the moments before a deadly school shooting.

On Sept. 4, 2024, Gray's son, Colt, is alleged to have opened fire inside the school, killing two students and two teachers.

The footage showed Colt Gray in class, fidgeting and texting, before eventually walking into a bathroom with his backpack, where he contacted his mother, who then called the school. A short while later, resource officers entered the bathroom and removed a different student with a similar name, CBS News reported.

Colt followed afterward, wearing yellow gloves and carrying a bag with a poster board concealing an AR-15-style rifle. The final image allowed to be shown by the court's pool camera showed Colt peering into a classroom while holding the firearm.

As prosecutors began replaying footage of the actual shooting, the pool camera shifted to Colt's father, Colin Gray, who immediately broke down in tears.

Over the last 9 days, jurors have heard witness testimony from Colin Gray's estranged wife and daughter, first responders, and students and staff who were impacted both physically and emotionally.

One student, identified only as Taylor, was in class at the time of the shooting.

"After I got shot, I turned to my friend Landon and asked him to hold my hand because I was scared," Taylor said.

The defense plans to call one witness to the stand on Friday — Colin Gray himself. His son, Colt, is awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty.

