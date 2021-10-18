Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Coast Guard: 1,200-foot ship dragged California oil pipeline

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct 7, 2021 file photo, Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif. California's uneasy relationship with the oil industry is being tested again by the latest spill to foul beaches and kill birds and fish off Orange County. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
California Undersea Oil Pipelines
Posted at 10:35 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 22:35:20-04

Investigators believe a massive cargo ship dragging anchor in rough seas caught an underwater oil pipeline and pulled it across the seafloor, months before a leak from the line fouled the Southern California coastline.

A team of federal investigators trying to chase down the cause of the spill boarded the Panama-registered MSC DANIT just hours after it arrived this weekend off the Port of Long Beach.

That's the same area where the leak was discovered in early October.

During a prior visit by the ship during a heavy storm in January, investigators believe its anchor dragged for an unknown distance before striking the 16-inch steel pipe.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.