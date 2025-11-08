Chicago toy CEO challenges Trump tariffs in Supreme Court: 'We're on a mission to win'

CHICAGO — The Supreme Court is reviewing whether President Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on imports from more than 100 countries is legal. Three lower courts have already ruled that most of the president's tariffs are illegal, and several conservative justices appeared skeptical of the administration's arguments during questioning.

Among the businesses challenging the tariffs is Learning Resources, a Chicago-area educational toy company. The company's CEO, Rick Woldenberg, filed a lawsuit against the president 20 days after the tariffs were announced.

"I'm on a mission. We're on a mission to win," Woldenberg said.

The challenge began on April 2 when President Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on much of the world, calling it "Liberation Day."

"Chronic trade deficits are no longer merely an economic problem, they're a national emergency," Trump said.

For Woldenberg, the announcement was jarring and required immediate action.

"It was a screeching bugs bunny, like stop," Woldenberg said. "We had to pivot that day. This is like pandemic 2.0."

Woldenberg's lawsuit alleges Trump's tariffs were an illegal "executive branch power grab" that would place a "crushing burden" on his business. Learning Resources manufactures most of its 2,000 educational toys in Asia.

When asked about the president's suggestion to make products in the United States, Woldenberg was direct.

"We've tried, we can't do it. And we don't see our competitors doing it. The government has chosen to hit us with a massive tax," Woldenberg said.

The Supreme Court's decision will impact not just Learning Resources but businesses nationwide.

"There's actually hundreds of thousands of businesses, similarly situated to us," Woldenberg said.

President Trump emphasized the significance of the case during a recent 60 Minutes appearance.

"I think it's the most important subject discussed by the Supreme Court in 100 years," Trump said.

His administration has warned of economic consequences if the justices invalidate the tariffs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated it could mean refunding tens of billions of dollars to American companies.

"I definitely want my money back," Woldenberg said.

