Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dead at 30

Posted at 10:59 PM, Jan 30, 2022
NEW YORK — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died.

Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

They said she “embodied love and served others.” Kryst was a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney.

She was crowned Miss USA in May, 2019.

Kryst's win marked the first time three Black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

