Cat survives 25 days trapped in moving container during 1,971-mile journey

TULSA, Okla. — A cat named Milo survived an unexpected 1,971-mile journey after being accidentally locked inside a moving container for 25 days.

Chuck and Connie Moore were unpacking boxes at their new home when they discovered their neighbor's cat had stowed away in their moving pod all the way from Oregon.

"I noticed right away that it seemed that a cat had relieved itself on a chair, a box," Chuck Moore told KOTV.

At first, Chuck feared the worst after the lengthy journey.

"I expected to find Milo's remains because after three and a half weeks in the Pod," he said.

But to his amazement, the cat was still alive after the nearly 2,000-mile trip.

"To my surprise, as I neared the front end of the Pod, there was Milo climbing up a stack of boxes trying to get away from me," Chuck said.

Connie Moore wasn't completely shocked by which neighborhood cat had made the journey.

"I wasn't entirely surprised, if it was any cat, that it was Milo," Connie said.

After providing food, water and a trip to the veterinarian, the Moores discovered Milo was only suffering from dehydration.

While moving is stressful enough with "boxes everywhere, endless unpacking," as Chuck describes it, the couple found one thing that helped take the edge off — their unexpected feline visitor.

The Moores say Milo wasn't exactly the first housewarming guest they expected in their new home.

"Very thankful he was alive," Connie said.

