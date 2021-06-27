Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Case files on 1964 civil rights worker killings made public

items.[0].image.alt
Anonymous/AP
FILE - On June 29, 1964, the FBI began distributing these pictures of civil rights workers, from left, Michael Schwerner, 24, of New York, James Cheney, 21, from Mississippi, and Andrew Goodman, 20, of New York, who disappeared near Philadelphia, Miss., June 21, 1964. Never before seen case files, photographs and other records documenting the investigation into the infamous slayings of the three civil rights workers in Mississippi are now open to the public announced on Monday, June 21, 2021, for the first time, 57 years after their deaths. The 1964 killings of civil rights activists Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner in Neshoba County sparked national outrage and helped spur passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. (AP Photo/FBI, File)
Civil Rights Slayings Mississippi
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 10:10:16-04

JACKSON, Miss. -- Case files, photographs and other records documenting the investigation into the infamous slayings of three civil rights workers in Mississippi are now open to the public for the first time.

The 1964 killings of civil rights activists James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner in Neshoba County sparked national outrage and helped spur passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The previously sealed materials date from 1964 to 2007.

They were transferred to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History from the Mississippi attorney general’s office in 2019.

They are now available for public viewing at William F. Winter Archives and History Building in Jackson.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.