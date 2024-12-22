‘Captain America’ rescued from Colorado highway

‘Sometimes even superheroes need rescuing. A Colorado deputy came to the aid of “Captain America” after the crusader’s motorcycle broke down en route to a local children’s hospital event last Wednesday.

Matt Gnojek, dressed as the Avenger and known locally as Colorado Captain, had planned to make an appearance at the hospital’s holiday parade when an engine failure left him stranded on the highway shoulder just south of Denver.

Enter Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Zepeski who came upon Gnojek while out on patrol.

“I just wanted him to focus on being safe,” Zepeski told CNN.

Gnojek told the deputy his insurance didn’t cover the cost of a tow and mentioned he was in contact with a friend to secure a ride.

Intrigued by the costume and Gnojek’s “military-style” motorcycle, Zepeski asked where the superhero was headed. When he learned of Gnojek’s destination, Zepeski jumped into action.

Part of the encounter was caught on body camera footage released by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Zepeski offered to pay for the cost of the tow and waited for the truck to arrive ensuring the motorcycle was moved to a safe location while Gnojek and his friend made arrangements to pick up the vehicle.

“I’ve been to a couple of those parades for the kids and seeing the smiles on their faces … is just amazing,” Zepeski said. “He is doing this out of the goodness of his heart, he just wants to make people smile, and if I can do anything to help with that, that’s all I needed.”

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource Police video shows the interaction between a Colorado deputy and Matt Gnojek.

Although Gnojek ultimately missed the parade, he has since participated in several other events, including the “Shop with a Cop” weekend event organized by Zepeski’s sheriff’s office. The event provided lower income children with gift cards to shop for holiday presents.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to (Zepeski) – thanks to him I get to go and do all these events and visit the kids and rally more people to the cause,” Gnojek told CNN.

Colorado Captain, Gnojek’s superhero persona, raises funds for families battling pediatric cancer through the Cap for Kidsorganization. He also visits hospitals, refugee centers and veteran events, Gnojek said.

Zepeski’s act of kindness earned praise on social media, with some users offering to help cover the towing costs. Zepeski declined those offers.

“I hope that rather than paying me back, they donate to (Colorado Captain) or to any sort of children’s fund or charity that they find in their heart they want to donate to,” he said.

“I’d much rather have it go to them than to me.”

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok