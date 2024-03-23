Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of 'awesome' baby boy, Cardinal, in Instagram post

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, March 23
Cameron Diaz
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 18:09:22-04

Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are “blessed and grateful” to have welcomed a baby boy — Cardinal Madden — to their family.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday.

“He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures,” said a caption on the post, adding that Cardinal is “really cute.”

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful,” said the post, which included an illustration with the words, “A little bird whispered to me.”

Diaz and Madden also used Instagram to announce the birth of a daughter, Raddix, in 2020. They said at that time they didn't plan to share more photos or details, in order to protect their family's privacy.

Diaz, whose films include “There’s Something About Mary” and “Charlie's Angels,” married Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015.

Representatives for Diaz and Madden did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.




Don't miss "Entertainment Tonight" with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner weekdays at 7 p.m. on CBS 6. Then watch CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald.


📱More Entertainment News from WTVR.com


Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer, had double mastectomy Oscars: 'Oppenheimer' wins best picture, Emma Stone best actress Academy Museum of Motion Pictures tackling issues in film industry Swift's 'Eras Tour' lands in Singapore, but not without a little drama Iris Apfel, fashion icon known for her eye-catching style, dies at 102 VCU grad ready to win $1 million on new season of 'Survivor' Richard Lewis, comedian and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star, dies at 76 Kenneth Mitchell, 'Star Trek: Discovery' actor, dies at 49 'Oppenheimer,' Lily Gladstone win at 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards Wendy Williams thanks fans for 'overwhelming' response to dementia diagnosis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.