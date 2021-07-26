Watch
California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

Noah Berger/AP
Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home in the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences as it tore through the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 07:57:43-04

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters.

Meanwhile, numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West.

The massive Dixie Fire had already leveled a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark Saturday.

An updated damage estimate was not available Sunday. That blaze is 21% contained.

Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It's 46% contained.

Fires also burned in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

