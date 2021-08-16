Watch
California fire threatens homes as blazes burn across West

Eugene Garcia/AP
A surviving ceramic statue is seen outside a house that burned along North Arm Road in Plumas County near Taylorsville, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Thousands of Northern California homes remain threatened by the nation's largest wildfire and officials warn the danger of new blazes erupting across the West is high because of unstable weather. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
Posted at 7:22 AM, Aug 16, 2021
QUINCY, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California homes remain threatened by the nation’s largest wildfire and officials warn the danger of new blazes erupting across the West is high because of unstable weather.

Thunderstorms haven't produced much rain, but whipped up winds and generated lightning strikes across the northern Sierra where crews were battling the month-old Dixie Fire.

Extreme heat returned Sunday, with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees.

More than 100 large wildfires were burning in more than a dozen states in the West, a region seared by drought and hot, bone-dry weather that turned forests, brushlands, meadows and pastures into tinder.

