Churchgoers hog-tied gunman in deadly California attack

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Crime scene tape is stretched across an area at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 9:29 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 21:29:59-04

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — Police say churchgoers detained the gunman who shot multiple people Sunday at a California church, calling their intervention an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning service in the church in the city of Laguna Woods.

One person was killed and four others were critically wounded.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community.

Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.

