Buddhist monks complete epic 15-week peace walk to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON — A group of Buddhist monks bearing a message of peace walked into the heart of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, greeted by large, joyful crowds as they completed their 15-week trek from Texas.

The monks became fixtures on social media as they made their way through the southeastern United States. Their simple mission to advocate for peace has resonated across a beleaguered country and appeared especially welcome in a city at the center of political strife and power.

The walk for peace began in late October, with about 20 Buddhist monks walking from the Fort Worth, Texas area across the Deep South to Washington D.C. They braved the cold and walked past millions of Americans who came out to the streets to admire their long journey to the nation's capital.



The Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara said the idea for this walk came to him a few years ago during the pandemic when his temple in Fort Worth was helping hundreds of families eat and receive other care. Through other work he has done overseas, he had the idea of taking a walk for peace, hoping that the example he and his fellow monks would set might inspire people to seek more peaceful lives.

Amid all the violence and rancor in the world right now, Pannakara believes peace can still be achieved.

"It is possible, like these days, from Texas to here," Pannakara said. "I always say that peace has begun, has bloomed, because everywhere we go now, people just lining up on the street and gathering to support this mission and to walk with us in spirit, millions of people now, not just 1000 or 100,000, millions and millions of people."

Pannakara said he and his fellow monks are considering future walks for peace, especially because they have seen how inspiring the walk has been.

The group ended their Walk for Peace outside the Maryland State Capitol. Crowds lined the street and some spectators yelled "thank you" as the procession walked by.

