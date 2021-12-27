Watch
Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Cape Girardeau Police Department via AP
This photo provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department shows Brittany A. Wilson. Wilson has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Cape Girardeau Police said Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis. (Cape Girardeau Police Department via AP)
Posted at 9:45 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 21:47:51-05

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard.

After officers arrested Wilson, they went inside and found her 34-year-old boyfriend dead with several fresh stab wounds.

Wilson told police that she and her boyfriend had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Wilson was being held Sunday in lieu of $2 million bond.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
