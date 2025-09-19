'Jesus Take the Wheel' songwriter Brett James killed in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The music community is mourning the loss of Brett James, a celebrated songwriter and National Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, who died in a small-engine airplane crash. He was 57.

The National Songwriters Hall of Fame announced James' death, confirming he was killed in the aircraft accident. Details about the crash remain limited as authorities continue their investigation.

James was renowned for penning some of country music's biggest hits, including Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel" and Kenny Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down." His songwriting prowess earned him recognition as one of Nashville's most talented writers.

"Jesus Take the Wheel" became a defining moment in Underwood's career, earning multiple Grammy nominations and becoming a crossover hit that resonated with audiences beyond country music. The song's success helped establish James as a premier songwriter in the industry.

James said in previous interviews that his goal was always to write songs that connected with people on an emotional level.

The songwriter's career spanned decades, during which he crafted numerous chart-topping hits for various artists. His induction into the National Songwriters Hall of Fame recognized his significant contributions to American music.

The investigation into the airplane crash is ongoing. Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the accident have not been released.

James' death represents a significant loss for the songwriting community, where he was respected for his ability to craft memorable melodies and meaningful lyrics that touched millions of listeners.

