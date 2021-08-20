Watch
Imagination, Skittles help boy, 5, conquer Appalachian Trail

Joshua Sutton/AP
In this July 23, 2021, family photograph provided by Joshua Sutton, 5-year-old Harvey Sutton raises his arms on a mountain top in Bigelow Preserve, Maine, while hiking the Appalachian Trail with his Mom and Dad. Know by the trail name as "Little Man," Harvey tagged along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles over 209 days to complete the family feat. (Joshua Sutton via AP)
Posted at 4:19 AM, Aug 20, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A boy who recently hiked the Appalachian Trail is preparing for his next adventure in kindergarten.

Five-year-old Harvey Sutton tagged along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles to complete the feat.

He was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk in January in Georgia.

He was 5 years and 4 months old when the family completed the journey last week in Maine. That puts him among the youngest to complete the trail.

One expert says kids are resilient enough as long as parents keep their development in mind and scale the hike to a child's abilities.

