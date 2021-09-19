Watch
Boston's famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE— In this Aug. 13, 2021 file photograph, a man walks by Boston's famous Skinny House, at center, after it was listed for sale for $1.2 million. The sale of the home was closed Thursday Sept. 16, 2021 for $1.25 million, according to Zillow. The home "received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week," real estate agency CL Properties posted on Facebook. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 11:08 PM, Sep 18, 2021
BOSTON — Boston’s famous Skinny House has sold for a nice fat price.

Zillow reports that the home that hit the market in August for $1.2 million sold Thursday for $1.25 million.

Real estate agency CL Properties posted on Facebook that the home went under agreement for over list price in less than one week.

A plaque on the four-story home's facade says it was built in 1862, has over 1,100 square feet and is about 10 feet wide at its widest point.

It is also known as the Spite House because of a legend about its origins stemming from a rivalry between brothers.

