Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants
Kevin Glackmeyer/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, talks with those gathered on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 19th annual reenactment of the "Bloody Sunday" Selma to Montgomery civil rights march across the bridge in Selma, Ala. The March 7, 2021, Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be the first without the towering presence of Lewis, as well as the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer, File)
By:
The Associated Press
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated2021-03-07 08:20:09-05
SELMA, Ala. -- The weekend commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who died in 2020.
The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will mark the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the day in 1965 when civil rights marchers were brutally beaten on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.
The late Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton will be honored.
Footage of the Bloody Sunday beatings galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
