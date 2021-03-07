Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Glackmeyer/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, talks with those gathered on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 19th annual reenactment of the "Bloody Sunday" Selma to Montgomery civil rights march across the bridge in Selma, Ala. The March 7, 2021, Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be the first without the towering presence of Lewis, as well as the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer, File)
Racial Injustice Selma
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 08:20:09-05

SELMA, Ala. -- The weekend commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who died in 2020.

The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will mark the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the day in 1965 when civil rights marchers were brutally beaten on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The late Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton will be honored.

Footage of the Bloody Sunday beatings galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, Marian Robinson, John Lewis, Amelia Boynton Robinson
FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, President Barack Obama, center, walks as he holds hands with Amelia Boynton Robinson, who was beaten during "Bloody Sunday," as the first family and others including Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., left of Obama, walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., for the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement. From front left are Marian Robinson, Sasha Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Obama, Boynton and Adelaide Sanford, also in wheelchair. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates