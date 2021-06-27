Watch
Before building collapse, $9 million in repairs needed

Authorities say search crews have found another body at the site of a 12-story building collapse near Miami, raising the death toll to five. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the heightened toll Saturday evening. She said crews working throughout the day had found another body in the rubble of the wrecked Florida beachside condominium — along with other human remains.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 27, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Nearly three years before an oceanfront building collapsed near Miami, an engineering firm estimated the building needed more than $9 million in major repairs.

That is according to emails from the firm of Morabito Consultants that were released by the city of Surfside.

The release of the 2018 cost estimate followed the earlier publication of another document from the firm showing the ground-floor pool deck of the building was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired.

That report also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

At least five people were killed in the collapse and more than 150 people remained unaccounted for.

