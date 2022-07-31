Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen recalled after trace levels of carcinogen found

Some batches of Banana Boat's Hair and Scalp sunscreen are being recalled after internal tests by Edgewell Personal Care Co., the company that makes Banana Boat, found trace levels of a carcinogen in spray products in aerosol cans.

"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening," officials with Edgewell wrote.

However, no injuries or deaths related to the products have been reported.

The recalled products are 6 ounce Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 with lot codes 20016AF (expiration date December 2022), 20084BF (expiration date February 2023), and 21139AF (expiration date April 2024).

Company officials said the products were sold to retailers and online.

Retailers have been notified, and customers who purchased the recalled products can get a full refund by calling Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by visiting bananaboat.com.

If you have the recalled products, you are urged to throw them out.

