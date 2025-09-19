Bad Bunny to livestream final Puerto Rico concert for free as residency brings $400 million to island economy

Bad Bunny will livestream the final show of his Puerto Rico residency for free on Sunday, allowing millions of fans worldwide to join the celebration.

The global superstar will conclude his 31-show residency on the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria's devastating impact on the island.

"He is showing our culture to the world," one fan said. "He is putting Puerto Rico in the spotlight."

The month-long concert series has brought an estimated $400 million to Puerto Rico's economy, with hundreds of thousands of tourists traveling from dozens of countries to attend.

Tomás Mier, who covers Latin music for Rolling Stone, describes Bad Bunny as "an icon for Latin music."

"I sang, I danced, and I cried with my mom during the show multiple times," I said. "As a Puerto Rican, it's impossible to describe the sense of Puerto Rican pride that you feel in the show."

Mier responded to my experience, saying, "Hearing you talk about your mom, like, just gave me chills, because I think that that's what the beauty of this is. It's that Puerto Rico has gone through so much that this is, like, a moment of pure celebration."

While the concerts celebrate Puerto Rican culture and pride, they also highlight ongoing challenges. Pablo José Hernandez, Puerto Rico's representative in Congress, sees an opportunity in the spotlight.

"It's good that we're getting this positive attention, but we should also use that to draw attention to the fact that our recovery has been a failure," Hernandez said.

When asked what he wants tourists to take away from their Puerto Rico experience, Hernandez said, "I want tourists to celebrate Puerto Rico's unique identity and to acknowledge that Puerto Rico, even within its relationship with the United States has its own national identity."

