Avalon Pier Shooting: What police report reveals about link between teen murder suspect, victim

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A police report from last year reveals new information about the connection between a 16-year-old murder suspect and the 19-year-old victim who was shot and killed at Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills.

The May 2024 Kill Devil Hills Police Department report shows that Zane Hughes, 19, was named as one of the alleged suspects in a burglary at the home of Henry Hargis, the teen now charged with shooting him.

Nicole Hassell, Hughes' mother, believes the July 31 tragedy should have been prevented.

"My baby is gone," Hassell said.

She feels she still isn't getting answers, even after meeting with law enforcement and Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden on Thursday morning.

According to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department report, Hargis admitted to law enforcement that he allegedly built a weapon using parts bought online and a 3D printer.

"Henry Hargis stated that he built the Glock 17 'clone' with parts that he bought from eBay and printed the lower with his 3D printer," a detective detailed in the report.

These weapons are commonly known as ghost or clone guns because they're built without traceable serial numbers.

Law enforcement recovered a weapon when they arrested Hargis on the day of the alleged shooting. However, it's unclear if this was the same weapon used in the shooting.

When asked if the recovered gun was the one used in the shooting, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department was unable to confirm specific details, citing the ongoing investigation.

North Carolina currently has no specific state laws regulating untraceable firearms, though lawmakers have attempted to pass similar legislation without success.

Richard James, a former detective and current crime analyst, explained why untraceable firearms create challenges for law enforcement.

"All guns that are sold have that serial number that is tracked and kept into a database with the ATF. What people try to do is they try to circumvent that paper trail so they won't be convicted of or arrested for having a stolen firearm," James said. "Now, there are some people that can't purchase firearms, so they result to those 3D printers, or people who are selling those ghost guns online, to circumvent the regulations for possession of a firearm."

Hargis, though only 16, is being charged as an adult. He faces charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A Dare County Grand Jury indicted Hargis on these charges on Monday.

