Teen suspect in Avalon Pier murder released on bond

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — One of the three suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 19-year-old Zane Hughes at the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills last summer is out on bond, according to District Attorney Jeff Cruden.

Kayden Lindsey, 17, who is charged as an accessory to first-degree murder, was released on Dec. 1 on a $500,000 secured bond and will wear an ankle monitor while he awaits trial.

Henry Hargis, 16, and Zachary Rose, 18, are also facing first-degree murder charges in Hughes' death on Juy 31, 2025: Hargis for pulling the trigger, and Rose as an accessory. All three suspects are facing life sentences without the chance of parole.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 2:37 p.m. in the fishing pier's parking lot.

First responders were at the scene minutes after the call, where officers and Dare County EMS found two people shot. Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene, while another teen unconnected to the accused was shot in the leg.

Hargis drove away after the shooting, police say, but descriptions from witnesses led them to identify and take him into custody less than an hour later by Southern Shores police.

While not officially a motive in Hughes' killing, a KDH Police report from a year before the shooting showed that Hughes was suspected in a burglary of Hargis' home.

Mother of teenager killed at Avalon Pier frustrated with law enforcement, Dare County District Attorney responds

Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, has been outspoken about wanting more information about the investigation into her son's murder. But on Monday, a judge sided against her filing a motion of enforcement of crime victims' rights.

Hassell said in the courtroom that DA Cruden has not answered her questions, and has directed staff not to speak with her.

Cruden argued that Hassell has been hostile toward his office, and that Hassell's conversations with local media are interfering with the investigation.



Judge sides with D.A. in dispute over Avalon Pier victim's mother's right to information

"Every time you talk to the media, you hurt our case," Cruden said during the motion hearing.

Dare County Superior Court Judge Andy Womble sided with Cruden.