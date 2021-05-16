Watch
Apologies for 1970 Jackson St. shootings: 'Sins of our past'

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A Jackson State member of the Class of 1970 laughs after being handed a diploma during an official graduation ceremony, as one of 74 graduates honored by the historically black university, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Jackson, Miss., historically black university. The graduates were bestowed diplomas, 51 years after the school canceled its 1970 graduation ceremony after white law enforcement officers marched onto campus near the end of the spring semester and violently suppressed protests against racism with gunfire, killing two and wounding 12, on May 15, 1970. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 9:39 PM, May 15, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. -- The mayor of Mississippi’s capital city and a state senator are apologizing for shootings by city and state law enforcement officers 51 years ago at a historically Black college.

Two people were killed and 12 were wounded on May 15, 1970, at Jackson State College as students protested against racial injustice.

The school is now Jackson State University.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Sen. Hillman Frazier spoke at Saturday's graduation ceremony — held 51 years later — for the Jackson State Class of 1970.

The original commencement of more than 400 graduates was canceled because of the shootings.

Seventy-four wore caps and gowns Saturday to receive the recognition denied them a lifetime ago.

