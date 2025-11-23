Criminal charges may soon be filed against a step-sibling of Central Florida high school senior Anna Kepner, according to an emergency court filing in an unrelated family matter that CBS News obtained.

The 18-year-old was found dead aboard the Carnival cruise ship Horizon on the morning of Nov. 7. Law enforcement sources tell me that a housekeeper discovered Kepner's body under the bed in her private room.

Kepner was on a family vacation with her father, stepmother and 3 step-siblings. According to reports, Kepner told her family she was not feeling well and went back to her room. When she didn't show up for breakfast the next morning, a frantic search began.

"Certainly, it just points a finger at some level of foul play," said Michael Winkleman, an expert in maritime law.

FBI Probes Step-Sibling in Teen's Mysterious Cruise Ship Death

The FBI is investigating whether foul play was involved in Kepner's death. Sources tell CBS News that a step-sibling is being investigated for possible involvement.

CBS News also learned that investigators are reviewing the ship's surveillance video, Kepner's cellphone data and the access card reader to enter her room. In a statement, Carnival says it's focused on supporting the family and is cooperating with the FBI.

"There's ship security all over that vessel. They have an obligation to keep their passengers reasonably safe," Winkleman said.

Jamie Barnett's daughter, Ashley, died on a Carnival cruise in 2005. She is now president of the International Cruise Victims Organization and an advocate for victims.

"These are big ships now, it's like a small city. Even on a cruise ship, you can't let your guard down," Barnett said.

"People think, 'Oh, that'll never happen to me,'" she added.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.