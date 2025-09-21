SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police arrested a 64-year-old man in connection with shots fired at local television station KXTV, but the suspect has already been released on bail.

Police say Anibal Hernandez-Sanchez fired multiple shots into the ABC 10 building in Sacramento. The first calls to dispatch reported the frightening scene, KOVR reported.

"Gunshots in the lobby. Heard someone scream. What sounds like two or three gunshots," according to police scanner audio.

Hernandez-Sanchez now faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Employees were inside the building when at least three bullets broke through the glass, but no one was injured in the incident.

Man arrested, released after shots fired at Sacramento TV station ABC 10

Anthony Gamble, a Sacramento Police spokesperson, condemned the shooting shortly after it happened.

"This is unacceptable behavior," Gamble said.

The television station, owned by media company TEGNA, shared a statement saying they have taken additional measures to ensure the continued safety of employees.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement Friday night, noting he had been briefed on the situation.

"Any act of violence toward journalists is an attack on our democracy itself and must be condemned in the strongest terms," the governor's statement read.

Sacramento Police reinforced their message even after the suspect's arrest.

"It should never be accepted to shoot into a building," the police department said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.