Amazon allots $300 million for housing near mass transit

Richard Drew/AP
The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 16:00:37-04

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Amazon is providing $300 million in low-interest loans to support housing located near mass transit in the Washington, D.C., area and the Seattle and Nashville, Tennessee, regions.

The company announced Wednesday that the largest amount, $125 million, is earmarked for the nation’s capital region for funding of 1,000 affordable housing units.

That area is where Amazon is building a second headquarters that will support 25,000 jobs.

Amazon also has dedicated $100 million to create 1,200 new affordable housing units near light rail stations across the Puget Sound region.

Another $75 million is earmarked for an estimated 800 affordable homes in Nashville.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
