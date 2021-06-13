Watch
After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility

Matt Dunham/AP
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stand with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watching a Guard of Honour march past before their meeting at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 17:38:46-04

NEWQUAY, England -- President Joe Biden says the U.S. has restored its presence on the world stage, as he has used his first overseas trip to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and more closely unite allies around addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s trade and labor practices.

Biden has wrapped up three days of what he calls “an extraordinarily collaborative and productive meeting” at the Group of Seven summit of wealthy democracies.

Biden says at a news conference in England that there was “genuine enthusiasm” for his engagement.

He later visited to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

