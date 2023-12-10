At least 6 people dead, dozens injured as tornadoes strike Tennessee

At least six people have died in Tennessee as tornadoes and strong thunderstorms moved across the state Saturday.

Three people were confirmed dead in Madison, Tennessee, just north of Nashville, emergency management officials said.

“We have teams assessing damage and looking for patients,” the Nashville Office of Emergency Managementsaid on X, formerly Twitter. “Unfortunately, we can confirm there are three fatalities as a result of the severe weather on Nesbitt Lane.”

Officials in Montgomery County also confirmed three deaths, including a child, after a tornado struck the Clarksville area.

“At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon,” said a statement from the Montgomery County government. “Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital.”

Officials said they are still in a “search and rescue phase” to see if there are more dead or injured.

“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a statement.

The tornadoes spawned out of a severe weather outbreak across more than 1,200 miles of the eastern United States from the Gulf Coast to the Canadian borderon Saturday.

Officials in northwest Tennessee urged drivers to stay off roadways as severe weather moved through the area.

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes, each described as large and dangerous, had touched down Saturday afternoon, including the storm in Montgomery County and another near the Gibson County town of Rutherford.

Officials said at least three people were injured in a rural area near Dresden, Tennessee, Saturday afternoon when severe weather struck the area.

CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert contributed to this report.

﻿This is a developing story and will be updated.

