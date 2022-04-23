Watch
'Golden Girls' shows little age at inaugural fan convention

AP Photo/Nick Ut, file
FILE - Estelle Getty, from left, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White, from the television series "The Golden Girls" appear during a break in taping in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 1985. TV fan conventions are usually reserved for sci-fi shows--not sitcoms about four women of a certain age living in Florida. But some very fervent fans of "The Golden Girls" have put together what was originally a bar trivia event into a three-day extravaganza at the Navy Pier in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, file)
CHICAGO — TV shows about sci-fi or comic book fare usually inspire fan conventions — not a sitcom about four women of a certain age living together in Florida.

But more than 2,000 “The Golden Girls” fans are converging this weekend for Golden-Con in Chicago.

The three-day event, which started Friday, giving people a chance to mingle, watch panels and buy merch revolving around the NBC sitcom.

The show, which ran from 1985-1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White — who died at age 99 in December.

It was revered for showing their characters deal with issues later in life like ageism, sex and LGBTQ rights.

