2 more Michigan State shooting victims sent home from hospital

Two Michigan State students wounded in the mass shooting on campus in February have been discharged from hospital, according to the university's police department.

The tweet did not identify the students who were released but said they were previously listed in serious condition.

One student remains hospitalized in critical condition and one is in fair condition, the MSU Police and Public Safety Department said.

One other student was discharged last week. Troy Forbush wrote in a Facebook post on February 26 he had a "brush with death" after being shot in the chest.

He credited the "incredible doctors" who saved his life with emergency surgery. He said he spent a week in the ICU and three more days being cared for by the "superhero staff."

"My world has been turned upside down so suddenly but I refuse to be a number, a statistic. Alongside my family, friends, community, university, & state government officials, we will enact change," he wrote.

Three students -- Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner -- were killed in February 13 when a man opened fire in a classroom and then in another building.

It's still unclear why the gunman -- a man with no known ties to MSU -- targeted the university. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the night of the killings, authorities said, and had a note threatening other shootings hundreds of miles away in New Jersey.