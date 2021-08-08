1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after the vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over.

Two men and a woman were in the car. Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.