Right-sizing the force: Army offers armor for smaller troops

Jason Amadi/U.S. Army via AP<br/>
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Katiushka Rivera, a soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne gets fitted for a modular scalable vest (MSV) during a fielding event in Fort Bragg, N.C., on Sept. 13, 2021. The Army for the first time, began handing out armor that now comes in three additional sizes, and can be adjusted in multiple ways to fit better and allow soldiers to move faster and more freely. The so-called “modular, scalable vest” was is being distributed to soldiers at Fort Bragg, N.C., along with new versions of the combat shirt that are tailored to better fit women, with shorter sleeves and a flare at the bottom where it hits their hips. (Jason Amadi/U.S. Army via AP)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Oct 10, 2021
WASHINGTON — Army Capt. Kim Pierre-Zamora remembers the protective vest she was issued when she went to basic training.

It was a size medium that hung too low, making it difficult for her to even bend over. When she tried to shoulder her weapon, she had to move the vest.

It’s a common complaint from female soldiers and small-stature men who have struggled with the bulky armor they’ve worn over two decades of war.

The Army for the first time is handing out armor in three additional sizes and can be adjusted to fit better and allow soldiers to move faster and more freely.

