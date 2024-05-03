30 Sailors, Marines on 2 Virginia-based hovercraft injured in training exercise

Thirty Sailors and Marines were injured during a training exercise involving two Norfolk-based landing craft air cushions, according to the Navy.

USS Wasp and USS New York—both homeported in Naval Station Norfolk—were in Jacksonville, Florida on May 1, the Navy says. That night, Sailors and Marines with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit were training when an incident occurred, the Navy says.

The incident left 30 Sailors and Marines hurt, the Navy says.

Five Sailors were taken to a hospital, and one is still being treated, the Navy says. The other four Sailors have since been released from the hospital.

Other service members with less serious injuries were treated on the landing craft air cushions, the Navy added.

It's unclear how the Sailors and Marines were injured during the training exercise. The Navy says an investigation is underway.

