Dinwiddie man arrested, charged in connection to fatal 2023 shooting

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 19-year-old womanin August 2023, Virginia State Police say.

"Zayah Phelps, 20, of Dinwiddie, was arrested on October 19, 2024, for probation violation on a felony offense out of Hopewell," state police wrote in a statement. "Indictments were obtained on November 19, 2024, and sent to Riverside Regional Jail where they were served today, November 25, 2024."

Phelps is now facing the following charges in relation to the fatal shooting:



1st Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Shooting from a Vehicle

Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Attempted Murder (front seat passenger)

19-year-old T'Miya Murphy was shot and killed on August 1, 2023, while driving on I-85 in Dinwiddie County. Murphy's front-seat passenger, 19-year-old Joe Lewis Thomas III, was not injured in the shooting.

Phelps is being held at Riverside Regional Jail on charges unrelated to the shooting.

