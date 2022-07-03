Watch Now
Body of 12-year-old who went missing while swimming in Virginia Beach recovered

Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 15:18:54-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off the coast of Virginia Beach Sunday morning has been recovered.

Boats and at least one helicopter were assisting in the effort to find Zamari Wilson, who was last seen in the water around 10:30 a.m., WTKR reported.

Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves with U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic told WTKR divers located the boy's body Sunday morning.

Virginia Beach police said the child was visiting the city with his family.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission and U.S. Coast Guard were also involved in the search.

