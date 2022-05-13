Trio convicted for holding woman captive in Virginia home for 12 years

RICHMOND, Va. – A federal jury has convicted three people who had been on trial for holding a woman captive in a Midlothian home for more than a decade.

Zahida Aman, Mohammed Rehan Chaudhri and Mohammad Nauman Chaudhri were each found guilty of conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Aman and Rehan Chaudhri were convicted of additional crimes as well.

Chesterfield Police Mohammed Naumann Chaudhri, Zahida Aman, and Mohammed Rehan Chaudhri (PHOTOS: Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office)

WTVR CBS 6 has been reporting on this case since 2019.

Federal officials said the victim, a native of Pakistan, was related to the men by marriage, and that for 12 years, they essentially kept her as a slave at their London Park Drive home.

The three limited her food supply, abused her, forced her to perform domestic tasks, and threatened to separate her from her children between March 2002 and August 2014, according to prosecutors.

Sentencing will be later this year.

