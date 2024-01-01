Zach shares what you need to know about a weekend nor’easter and the potential for snow in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Both the operational Euro and Gfs are now in agreement on the track of the nor’easter for Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7.

This pattern has the potential to produce a foot of snow (or more) across the western Piedmont of Virginia and the Blue Ridge.

The extent of accumulating snow in Central Virginia, both in and around Richmond, will depend on:

1) The track of the low, and more importantly

2) The depth and southward extent of cold air supplied by high pressure centered over northern New England and far SE Canada.

The current model solutions shown bring very little snow into Richmond, with a dramatic uptick in totals north through west.

As is typical with these types of events, 20 miles could be the difference in rain and 6” of snow.

There has been a notable colder trend in the last few model suites, bringing snow closer to the Richmond area.

The cold air is presently in far NW Canada, while the upper-level trough projected to move into the SE and induce the surface low is still over the Pacific Ocean, so much can change in the next few days.

This setup might not materialize for Central Virginia, but it is far and away the best opportunity we’ve had this winter.

Check back for updates throughout the week.

