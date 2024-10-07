Watch Now
Why only Florida? Zach tracks 'monster storm' Hurricane Milton

Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and is on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.
RICHMOND, Va. -- As Hurricane Milton continues on its path toward the west coast of Florida, CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel explained why it appeared Florida would be the only state impacted by Hurricane Milton.

"The waters of the Gulf are very warm, as is typical this time of year. The only thing that is going to slow [Hurricane Milton] down is increasing wind shear. That should occur, but I still think this could make landfall near Tampa Bay as a Category 3 major hurricane," Zach said during his Monday afternoon forecast. "Notice the track [straight across Florida from west to east], very unusual here. That's because the flow across the eastern United States, thanks to a cold front and the overall trough that's moving into the eastern United States, that is what is going to result in [Hurricane Milton's] movement off the [Florida] coast and not affecting more of the United States."

