Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 killed, 5 injured in Norfolk shooting, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Sept. 4
norfolkshooting.jpeg
Posted at 2:47 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 14:48:15-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around midnight. When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds, police said.

Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital, police said.

Several Norfolk State University students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location, the university said on its Facebook page.

“Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party,” the university wrote in the post.

NSU also said police secured the campus, and there was no present danger.

Detectives were continuing to investigate Sunday, police said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone