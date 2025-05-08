9 women honored at Richmond YWCA's Outstanding Women Awards Luncheon

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's YWCA honored nine women Thursday at a luncheon at the Richmond Convention Center.

They were chosen across a variety of fields from marketing to law to journalism to health and science.

The YWCA say the women honored at the 45th Annual Outstanding Women Awards Luncheon best represent its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women through their work.

One of the recipients is a dear friend to CBS 6, Wendy Kreuter from JFS/Connecting Hearts, who works closely with our Hand to Hold adoption series.

Wendy has also worked to advance care services for older adults, help resettle refugees from Ukraine and provide counseling services for people of all ages.

The other recipients include Elizabeth Kostelny, long-time CEO of Preservation Virginia, was selected in the Arts & Culture category; Lisa Zajur, with the Virginia Hispanic Foundation, was selected in the Business category; Hollee Freeman, a nationally certified educator, was chosen in the Education category; Danita Rountree Green, author and director of Coming Together Virginia, was selected in the Human Relations & Faith in Action category; Janet Kelly, Virginia's Secretary of Health and Human Resources, was selected in the Law & Government category; Jayme Swain, President and CEO of VPM, was chosen in the Marketing & Media category; Beth Vann-Turnbull, with Housing Families First, was chosen in the Non-profit Management category; and Eleanor Goode, longtime children's health volunteer, was chosen in the Volunteerism category.



