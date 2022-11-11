'Love shouldn't hurt': Richmond organization brings together those who lost loved ones to domestic violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's YWCA non-profit organization brought together families who lost loved ones to domestic violence. The organization's Remember My Name event was designed to honor lives, spread awareness and share what resources are available.

The organization is dedicated to providing safe housing, crisis hotlines, counseling, court assistance and other community safety programs to women in the Richmond community.

The organization said they have seen an increase in the severity of what people are dealing with, saying they had 13,000 calls managed through their crisis hotline.

“It’s very traumatic. It’s depressing. And a lot of people lose hope. Our survivors continue to deal with the barriers in trying to flee a situation,” said Shawntee Wynn, the Senior Director of Domestic and Sexual Violence Services.

Wynn said the influx of people in need is why it's been critical for them to build their services and have a 24/7 hotline that can accept texts or calls. She said they let people know that they can do whatever they are comfortable with and they don't have to have all the answers when they call.

Delores Anderson, one of the attendees at the event, works to help end domestic violence through her role as the ministry leader for domestic violence leadership at Cedar Street Baptist Church in Richmond.

“As a family member who lost loved ones to domestic violence I’ve watched my cousin lose herself. She was depressed and she had nobody to talk to,” Anderson said.

Anderson said that is one of the many reasons she is honoring her loved ones through events like this so they are not forgotten. She also said events like this are important because she feels people don't talk about domestic violence.

“Love shouldn’t hurt. Don’t hide it. Make them talk about what happened. Don’t sweep it up under the rug because the next time you see that person they may be in a coffin,” Anderson said.

The YWCA offers resources for English and non-English speakers, all of which are free and confidential. Those interested can find more information here.