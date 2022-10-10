Ex-Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting his former student

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Chesterfield high school teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl he once taught.

Yves G. Denton, 42, was a teacher at Thomas Dale High School, according to Chesterfield Police.

The alleged assault happened in December 2021 and was reported to police in February 2022, police said.

"Denton was a teacher at Thomas Dale High School [at the time] and the victim was a student at the school," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The victim had previously been one of Denton's students but was not his student at the time of the assault. The assault did not occur on school property."

Denton was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian and assault, police said.

He was released from jail on an unsecured bond following a court appearance.

Denton taught science and history at the high school, according to online records.

When asked to comment on the arrest, a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson called the charges "very serious" and confirmed Denton was no longer employed by the county's school system.

Police asked anyone with information to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.